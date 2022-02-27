WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. WesBanco reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in WesBanco by 270.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 409,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.