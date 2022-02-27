Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $88.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20.

About Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

