Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.