Whelan Financial Acquires Shares of 131,359 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 10.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

