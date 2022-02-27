Whelan Financial Purchases Shares of 131,359 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

