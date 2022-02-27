WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. WideOpenWest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.
In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
