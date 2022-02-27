WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. WideOpenWest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

