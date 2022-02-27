William Blair Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Hold

William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
