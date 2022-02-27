William Blair Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Hold

William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

