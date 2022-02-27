WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of WisdomTree Investments worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

WETF opened at $5.76 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $835.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.