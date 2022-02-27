Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Woodward worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.