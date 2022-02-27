Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $150.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 182.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 78.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

