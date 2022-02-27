Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WYGPY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Worley alerts:

WYGPY opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.