Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Volume Hits $156.61 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $39,022.95 or 0.99889634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.25 billion and $156.61 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00073634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00294644 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 262,762 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

