WW International (WW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WW opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. WW International has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $738.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

