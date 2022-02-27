YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

