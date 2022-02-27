Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 794,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,426,000 after buying an additional 266,988 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

