Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $696.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $692.50 million and the highest is $700.60 million. Atlassian posted sales of $568.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,860. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of -143.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

