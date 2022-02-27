Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

