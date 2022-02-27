Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

GP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GP opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 5.84. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

