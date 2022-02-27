Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $405.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

