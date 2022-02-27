Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to post sales of $385.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $81.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,878 shares of company stock worth $7,493,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

