Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.13). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

SWIR opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $696.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

