Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,955,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,643. The company has a market cap of $793.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

