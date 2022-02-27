Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,970. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

