Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 551,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,830. The company has a market cap of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.