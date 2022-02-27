Zacks: Analysts Expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 1,396,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $376.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,190,998 shares of company stock worth $20,273,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 774,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

