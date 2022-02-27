Zacks: Analysts Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 379,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,651. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

