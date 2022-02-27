Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings of ($2.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NRDY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 272,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,174. The stock has a market cap of $716.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other news, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $2,896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

