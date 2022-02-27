Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) will announce ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 113,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,957. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $505.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

