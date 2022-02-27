Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) will announce ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,957. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $505.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.07.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
