Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $695.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $695.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.98 million and the highest is $718.27 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $749.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 2,343,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.67.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.