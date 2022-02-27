Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 637,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,172,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.38. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

