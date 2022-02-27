Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Victory Capital stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. 167,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

