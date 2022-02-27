Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to report $193.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $182.42 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $162.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $745.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

AZPN traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,292. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

