Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.58 million to $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

CSSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,820. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

