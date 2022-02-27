Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will post sales of $93.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.76 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $97.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $384.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

CTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.