Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.35 Million

Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will report $839.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.69 million. Stantec posted sales of $674.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

A number of research analysts have commented on STN shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

NYSE:STN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 108,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. Stantec has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

