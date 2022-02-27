Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

