Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

TSLX opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,751,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after buying an additional 1,861,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,127,773 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

