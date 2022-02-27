Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,526.54.

CCHGY opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

