Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Hold

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s earnings and sales beat estimates in Q4. Its marketed drug, Ozempic, is off to a solid start. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Yearly growth is driven by all geographical areas. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic, Rybelsus, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of these existing drugs is expected to further boost sales. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition are affecting sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the supply challenges for Wegovy has hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio is concerning too.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

