Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Olin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Olin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $50.99. 1,467,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,974. Olin Co. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

