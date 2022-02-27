Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 460,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,928,000. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises about 1.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 282,695 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 83.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 141.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 603,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

