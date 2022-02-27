Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 271,555 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 271,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,677,000. Penn National Gaming makes up approximately 1.1% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 194,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $50.24. 2,730,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,573. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

