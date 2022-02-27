Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,016. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

