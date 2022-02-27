Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.77. The stock had a trading volume of 78,779,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,681,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

