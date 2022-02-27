Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 758 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,662,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425,494. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

