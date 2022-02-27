Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,580. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.