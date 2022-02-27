Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.37.

Shares of ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average of $286.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

