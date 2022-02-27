Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.37.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average of $286.70. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

