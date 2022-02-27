Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $41.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.70. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

