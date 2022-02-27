Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.35 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $41.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

